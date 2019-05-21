A Philadelphia police officer recalled in court Tuesday the morning last fall when he was shot after he had spotted a man with a gun on a Kensington street. Afterward Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan Jr. ordered the alleged gunman held for trial on attempted murder, aggravated assault, and gun offenses.
Officer Paul Sulock said he and his partner were on patrol in a marked car about 11 a.m. Nov. 7 when he saw a gunman — whom authorities identified as Jerome Hill — on G Street, near Hilton, crouching between parked vehicles, then getting up and walking backward. Hill was with another man, James Gauthney, Sulock testified at Hill’s preliminary hearing.
Sulock stopped his patrol car at G and Madison Streets and he and his partner got out. Hill, still holding his gun, initially didn’t see the officers, but when he swung around and spotted them, he began “firing at my direction,” testified Sulock, who said he and his partner fired back.
“I was shot,” Sulock said, recalling feeling a “burn” in his right thigh, where he said Hill shot him. A bullet fragment also hit him in his calf, he said.
Sulock, 31, testified that he chased Gauthney while his partner, Officer John O’Hanlon, chased Hill.
During testimony by Police Detective Thorsten Lucke, Assistant District Attorney Shuaiyb Newton showed a video compilation from businesses and a private residence near G Street that showed some of the drama that morning.
Although parts of the video footage were not clear, Newton said after the hearing that before shooting Sulock, Hill had struck another man, whose identity is not known, with his gun. Newton also confirmed that Gauthney was the man in the video compilation who was walking with Hill just before Hill allegedly fired at the officers.
In the video, the man identified as Hill is seen crouching between vehicles with a gun, then walking backward, turning around, and firing. The footage does not show the shooting of Sulock, but shows O’Hanlon coming into view. After Hill runs south on G Street, bumping into a metal fence, then dropping his gun on the street, O’Hanlon picks up Hill’s gun and chases him.
Newton told Meehan that both officers knew Hill from the neighborhood.
Sulock caught up with Gauthney, whom other officers took into custody, before Sulock was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his wounds, Newton said after the hearing. Sulock told the judge that he was released from Temple the next day, and returned to work in early March and is now assigned to the Highway Patrol Unit. He had been assigned to the 24th District.
Under questioning by defense attorney Edwin Rivera, Sulock estimated that Hill was 10 or 15 feet away from him when he fired at the officers. Sulock also testified that he did not see a weapon in Gauthney’s hands.
The judge also ordered Hill, 29, of Olney, held for trial on attempted murder and related offenses in relation to O’Hanlon and on aggravated assault and related offenses in connection with the man whom Hill allegedly struck with his gun.
Gauthney, then 19, of East Germantown, originally was arrested and charged with hindering Hill’s apprehension, obstructing justice, and unsworn falsification to authorities. He had faced an April 16 preliminary hearing before another judge, but prosecutors that day dropped the charges against him.
Ben Waxman, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s spokesperson, said by email Tuesday: “We conducted a thorough investigation and concluded that we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt in court that Mr. Gauthney was guilty of the charges brought by our office in the case.” He declined to explain why Gauthney originally had been charged.
Gauthney remains in custody in an unrelated drug case from a February 2018 arrest. He pleaded guilty in March 2019 to felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs and was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months followed by three years’ probation.
Hill has prior convictions on gun-possession charges. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and illegally carrying a firearm in public. He was given credit for time served in jail, and immediately paroled, and sentenced to five years’ probation.
He violated his probation in December 2011 when he was arrested on new gun-possession charges. He pleaded guilty the next year to three firearms charges and this time was sentenced to four to eight years in state prison.
Authorities in 2012 had touted Hill, whom they said was a member of the “Platter Boyz” gang, as a prime example of how the city’s GunStat program helped get offenders off the street.
The program, initiated under then-District Attorney Seth Williams, was aimed at reducing gun violence in certain crime hot spots. Prosecutors sought state prison sentences for defendants in gun-possession cases, tracked offenders, and shared intelligence with other city agencies.
After taking office in January 2018, Krasner dismantled the GunStat program.