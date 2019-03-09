Fred Ulmer, Bert McGann and Gordon Webster were teammates at Upper Darby High School and the world’s toughest sport forged something unbreakable between them long before most people in the Giant Center were born. On Friday afternoon they shuffled down the stairs and into their seats at the arena, along with the thousands of others, to watch Pennsylvania’s best wrestlers compete for a state title. When the AAA quarterfinal matches began, they each took out their programs and began writing in the score or the time of a pin along the brackets.