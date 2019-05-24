A Philadelphia school teacher has been charged with selling cocaine to an undercover police officer in Delaware County, once making a sale a block from an elementary school, authorities said Friday.
Jennifer Marie Gock, 40, of Morton, was charged Wednesday with distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and related crimes.
In February, authorities said, they suspected Gock was selling cocaine in Delaware County and setting up sales using a cell phone. An undercover officer contacted her by phone for the first time on Feb. 19 and agreed to buy $80 of cocaine after meeting her in her car at the Wawa on Chester Pike in Folcroft, according to the affidavit of probable cause for her arrest.
When the undercover officer got into Gock’s silver Ford Focus at the Wawa, authorities said, she handed over a pack of cigarettes that held two baggies of cocaine.
Gock and the undercover officer, who is a member of Delaware County’s Drug Task Force, then met again on Feb. 21 and Feb. 25 at the The Buc Tavern in Glenolden and The Home Depot in Folsom, and the officer bought $80 of cocaine from her each time, authorities said.
On March 4, court documents show, the officer met with Gock to buy twice the usual amount of cocaine, this time at the Delcroft Shopping Center in Folcroft, a quarter-mile from Delcroft Elementary School. After Gock pocketed the $160 from the deal and began to drive away, police pulled her car over and found cocaine and quart-and gallon-sized bags of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Gock was released on $5,000 cash bail, court records show. An attorney was not listed for her. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 13.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District did not respond to questions about Gock’s employment status.