In January 2020, PAFA will mount an exhibition from the collection of paintings, prints, and sculptures, which date from the latter part of the 19th century to almost the present day. Artists such as Henry O. Tanner, Romare Bearden, Barkley L. Hendricks, Dox Thrash, John Dowell, Richard Watson, Charles White, Barbara Chase-Riboud, and many others are represented in the Clayton gift.