The legal weed bill has been the subject of fiery debate, hearings and committee votes over the past year, and if it is put up for a floor vote and fails, lawmakers would have to wait until January and start the whole process over because of legislative rules. Sweeney, a co-sponsor of the bill, has said he won’t call for a vote until he has enough votes for it to pass — 21 in the Senate and 41 in the Assembly.