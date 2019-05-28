A man was killed and five other people were wounded late Monday in the second mass shooting in New Jersey’s state capital in three days, police said.
Early Saturday, 10 people were hurt, two critically, in Trenton when two men fired about 30 shots from a car outside a bar on Brunswick Avenue, police said.
The latest shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Walnut Street, about a half-miles from Saturday’s crime scene,
Details are sketchy, but police said five men and a woman were wounded by gunfire and one man, whose name had not yet been released, died at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. There is no word yet on the conditions of the other victims.
No arrests have been reported in either shooting.
The two shootings came almost a year after gun battle erupted at a 24-hour arts and music festival in Trenton city, killing a suspected gunman and injuring nearly two dozen people. Authorities have said the June 17 shooting stemmed from a neighborhood gang dispute. At least two men have been charged in the violence.