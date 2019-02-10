Although the number of rinks in the United States has fallen from about 1,260 five years ago to 1,200 today, more people are skating, McMahon said. In 2017, 36 million skaters went to a rink. Last year, it climbed to 38 million, and the industry expects that number to rise to 44 million in 2019. Rink owners are now partnering with educators through STEM programs, in which students learn the science behind roller skating. They study physics, rink design, and the art of combining music with skating. Then they put it all together in the rink.