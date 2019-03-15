Seven people, including an alleged ringleader accused of doing illicit business with the late accused murderer Dr. James Kauffman, were arrested Friday and charged in a $50 million prescription drug health benefits scheme that has snagged dozens of public employees and pharmaceutical representatives at the Jersey Shore.
The arrests coincided with the unsealing of a 50-count federal indictment charging William Hickman, 42, of Northfield and six others, and caps dozens of guilty pleas in the case. Additional lower-level public employees, including teachers, firefighters and police officers may still be charged in the scam.
Hickman, a pharmaceutical representative, was identified initially in a search warrant executed in June 2017 at the offices of Kauffman, an endocrinologist who later killed himself in prison while awaiting trial in the murder of his wife, April. That search warrant was obtained by The Inquirer.
Hickman is alleged to have used a shell company, Boardwalk Medical LLC, and the prescribing services of Kauffman and other doctors, to stand atop a vast network of fraudulent prescriptions for expensive creams, vitamins, libido and scar ointments.
The probe into the conspiracy has snagged an Atlantic City firefighter, a Margate firefighter, a Ventnor firefighter, two doctors, four school employees, including two teachers, and 13 pharmaceutical representatives, who have all pleaded guilty and had their sentencings repeatedly delayed.
Six of those who previously pleaded guilty, including Matthew Tedesco, previously described as being a ringleader, were named in Friday’s indictment as unindicted co-conspirators.
Arrested Friday morning and brought first to the FBI in Northfield, and later to Camden for afternoon hearings before a federal magistrate were: Hickman, his wife Sara, 42, Ventnor police officer Thomas Schallus, 42, and Margate firefighters and brothers John Sher, 37, and Thomas Sher, 46. A third Sher brother had previously pleaded guilty in the case.
Also indicted Friday were Camden firefighter Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, and Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon, identified as a businessman.
Pugh is a co-owner of the iconic Atlantic City pizzeria Tony’s Baltimore Grill, having purchased the restaurant with his father in 2017.
All were charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and with individual acts of health care fraud and wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. The Hickmans and Brian Pugh were additionally charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The scheme is alleged to have occurred between July of 2014 and April 2016 and was run with the aid of a pharmacy in Louisiana.
Ventnor Police Chief Doug Biagi said Schallus was an interim sergeant with 19 years on the force and earning $123,700 a year. “He has been suspended without pay,” Biagi said and declined to comment further.
Margate Mayor Mike Becker could not be reached for comment.
Michael Baldassare, attorney for Pugh, said the U.S. Attorney’s actions Friday “smears” his client.
“He is a well-respected local businessman and he is presumed innocent,” Baldasarre said in a statement. “After a two year, multi-million dollar failure to find any evidence against the big corporate players, the prosecutors are trying to bully police officers, teachers and hard-working local business people. This is very troubling and it will not stand.”
The shore towns have been aware for at least two years that many of their public employeeshad been involved in some way with the scheme and the towns complied with demands for health insurance records.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner has said he expects to charge lower level employees once the federal investigation has been completed.
The indictment describes the familiar scheme in which compounding pharmacies were able to charge recurring monthly rates billed to the state health benefits programs of public employees.
That money was then spread through the organization and down through to the public employees, who were given prescriptions without ever having been seen by a physician or without actually needing the medication.
The indictment alleges that the ringleaders recruited state and local government and education employees who had the benefits that would pay for the expensive compounded medicines.
The prescriptions were paid for by the state benefits administrator, which billed the state of New Jersey for the amounts paid. The indictment alleges the defendants found the “most expensive medications with the highest number of refills to obstain the highest possible insurance reimbursement.”
More than $50 million was paid out by the state benefirs plan, and the pharmacy paid the Hickmans more than $26 million. A portion of that was paid to Pugh, Schallus, John and Thomas Sher, Broccoli “and other conspirators,” according to the U.S. Attorney.
The health care fraud and wire fraud conspiracy counts carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.
Staff writer Julie Shaw contributed to this article.