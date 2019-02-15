ATLANTIC CITY — A New Jersey appellate court has sided with Atlantic City piano tuner Charlie Birnbaum in his long-running fight to keep his family home in the shadow of the former Revel casino from being seized by the state through eminent domain.
His advocates hailed the decision, released in a 29-page ruling Friday, as another salvo in a “nationwide ... backlash against the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the infamous case of Kelo v. City of New London, which allowed the government to take people’s homes for private development.
“Since Kelo was decided, greater judicial and legislative scrutiny of redevelopment-based takings has occurred," the court wrote in Friday’s ruling.
Birnbaum retained the right to keep the home his parents, who were Holocaust survivors, bought in 1969, because the state’s Casino Reinvestment Development Authority could not provide assurance that its plans for the property and surrounding area “would proceed in the reasonably foreseeable future,” the court ruled.
A CRDA spokesperson said the agency would “respect the court’s decision."
When the case was first decided in 2016, the Revel casino had declared bankruptcy and shut down. It has since reopened under a new name, Ocean Resort Casino, but is still plagued by financial problems. A New York hedge fund that was one of its largest lenders recently took control from Denver developer Bruce Deifik as losses continued to mount.
The area around the former Revel, once known as Pauline’s Prairie, remains largely undeveloped, though the Boardwalk that runs by it and around toward the inlet facing Brigantine has been handsomely rebuilt and a North Jersey developer is leasing new upscale rental apartments. Under Gov. Phil Murphy, the CRDA has largely shifted its focus away from land acquisition and has even sought to auction off some of its tax-exempt holdings.
Birnbaum’s mother, Dora, lived in the house, on Oriental Avenue, until 1998, when she was killed during a home invasion. Charlie, who lives in Hammonton with his wife, rents out the upper floors and uses the first floor for his piano tuning business.
In a statement, Birnbaum said of the ruling: “This home has been so special to our family, and the fact that it’s standing and still here is enormously important."
The court upheld an earlier decision by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez, who ruled that the CRDA’s “proposed stockpiling of land for future redevelopment” is not sufficient justification to seize private property such as Birnbaum’s house. The CRDA had offered him $238,000.
"CRDA never had a plan for this home other than knocking it down and then thinking really hard about what they might want to put there instead,” said attorney Dan Alban of the Virginia-based Institute for Justice, which opposes eminent domain cases nationally and represented Birnbaum.
“If that reasoning was enough to let them take this home, it would be enough to let them take literally any home they wanted, for any reason or for none," he said.
Adam Gordon of the Fair Share Housing Center, which filed an amicus brief in the case, praised the ruling and said: “Eminent domain should not be used to displace working families and other low-income communities as part of a wholly speculative development scheme with no demonstrated public benefit.”
Karen Martin, spokesperson for the CRDA, at first said the agency would have no comment, then later Friday afternoon said, “We respect the Court’s decision.”
Under a state takeover of Atlantic City, the CRDA has recently shifted its focus from redevelopment to help casinos and businesses to focus more on issues affecting Atlantic City’s residents, nearly 40 percent of whom live in poverty. The original idea for the area around the former Revel included a mixed use of “tourism-focused residential, retail and commercial uses.”
Eminent domain has a rocky history in Atlantic City, including a successful fight against then-casino owner Donald Trump’s efforts to seize a home owned by Vera Coking. Trump wanted her property in order to expand a porte cochere of the former Trump Plaza. The land was eventually obtained by Carl Icahn in 2014 through an auction.
More recently, President Trump has said he is prepared to use eminent domain to seize private property to help him build a wall along the southern border of the United States.