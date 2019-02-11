Chesterfield Township Committeeman Shreekant Dhopte said a community forum on racial tolerance that he planned to host on Tuesday at the Crosswicks Friends Meeting House has been postponed.
Dhopte said he plans to announce the new date this week. On Monday, he said the event was still being finalized with the meeting house board members.
The Democrat called the meeting in what he said was an effort to help the community heal after his opponent in last year’s election, former Republican Committeeman Sam Davis, said in a Facebook post that “all the Indians” in the town voted illegally for Dhopte and are not citizens. Davis, who lost by 117 votes in November, has said he will apologize at a township committee meeting Thursday night.
The Burlington County Republican Party also plans to issue an apology that will be read at the community forum.