The polarizing assault of Empire actor Jussie Smollett that began to captivate the nation last month is unraveling as nothing more than a “publicity stunt,” police alleged Thursday.
After weeks of investigative work to find who was responsible for what was described as a divisive, racist, and homophobic attack against Smollett, the actor was taken into police custody early Thursday, facing a felony charge of disorderly conduct in filing a false police report.
“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked,” attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson, who are representing Smollett, said Wednesday, according to the Washington Post. “Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.”
Here's the latest on what we know and how we got here.
Smollett told police he was attacked by two men while leaving a Subway restaurant in Chicago during the early morning hours of Jan. 29, about a week after purportedly having received a threatening letter that read, according to the Chicago Tribune. The two men, he told police, shouted “This is MAGA country,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, as well as racial and homophobic slurs, as they wrapped a noose around his neck.
Smollett turned himself into police custody early Thursday to face a felony criminal charge for disorderly conduct in falsifying a police report after a grand jury heard evidence on the case, according to Anthony Guglielmi, chief spokesperson for the Chicago police department.
Two brothers, Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, eventually found to know Smollett personally, were considered suspects in the case but later released after telling officials that Smollett paid them $3,500 to take part in the incident.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson did not mince words during a press conference Thursday, where he claimed that Smollett “took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career."
He added: “I’m left hanging my head and asking, ‘Why?’”
Johnson said Smollett allegedly staged the attack for financial reasons.
“And why? This stunt was orchestrated by Smollett because he was dissatisfied with his salary, so he concocted a story about being attacked," he said. "Now our city has problems, we know that. We have problems that have affected people from all walks of life, and we know that. But to put the national spotlight on Chicago for something that is both egregious and untrue is simply shameful.”
Smollett could face a maximum sentence of three years for the felony, said Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern. He faces a bond hearing later Thursday afternoon.
