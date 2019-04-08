Vidas, 38, worked as a legislative aide to former Councilman Bill Green. She was part of the legal team that successfully sued Mayor Nutter’s administrator over the decision to close 11 libraries during the recession — and then went to work for Nutter’s finance director. She spent several years as a lobbyist with her father, Ed Hazzouri and served on Mayor Jim Kenney’s policy and transition team. Most recently she’s been a lobbyist for the firm PFM.