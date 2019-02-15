A Surge in Robberies Around La Salle's Campus

From Jan. 1 through Feb. 9 this year, there have been seven robberies — five at gunpoint — in the immediate vicinity of La Salle University's campus. In the same time period in the previous four years, a total of only four robberies were committed.

Click on the map for more information.

SOURCES: Phila. Police Dept.; OpenDataPhilly

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist