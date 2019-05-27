A 47-year-old Lansdale man has died from injuries he suffered after getting hit by a vehicle Friday while crossing a street in Ocean City, N.J., police said Monday.
The man, who was not identified, and a 40-year-old female pedestrian were struck about 5:33 p.m. Friday at Bay Avenue and Eighth Street. Police said a car driven by a 48-year-old woman from Woodbine, N.J., was turning left from Eighth Street to go southbound on Bay Avenue when she struck the two as they crossed the street.
The pedestrians were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus. The female pedestrian, who was not identified, was treated and released.
The driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene, has not been charged while the incident is under investigation by the Ocean City Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office’s Fatal Accident Investigation Unit.