Philadelphia Police on Monday identified the officer who shot a 25-year-old Ethiopian immigrant Wednesday in West Philadelphia.
Officer Kevin Pfeifer, a four-year department veteran working in the 18th District, fired multiple shots at Kaleb Belay in the 4900 block of Hazel Avenue, police said in a news release. Belay has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and possessing an instrument of crime.
Police said Pfeifer and his unnamed partner responded to a radio call for a “person with a weapon/report of a stabbing” about 6:50 p.m. When they arrived, they spotted Belay emerging from behind a bush wielding a black-handled steak knife in his left hand, police said.
Pfeifer and his partner pulled out their handguns and started backing away from Belay, police said. The officers ordered Belay to drop the 5-inch knife several times, police said, but Belay continued to walk toward them carrying the weapon.
Pfeifer fired multiple times, police said, hitting Belay in the chest. The knife was recovered at the scene.
Police drove Belay to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where was listed in critical condition Monday.
No other injuries were reported.
The shooting caused a stir in Belay’s neighborhood, where he lived with a roommate. On Sunday afternoon, more than 100 of Belay’s neighbors and friends gathered at an Ethiopian community center in West Philadelphia to voice concern over the shooting of the onetime Temple University student who works as a bookkeeper for a local restaurant.
“I just can’t see him being an aggressive person toward anybody," Nazareth Teklesenbet said Sunday.
Reporter Jason Laughlin contributed to this article.