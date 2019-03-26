The overpowering tone in Aftermath, though, is one of soap opera, and it takes over once Rachael arrives at her new home. It’s a mansion confiscated from a wealthy German family, but Lewis has decided to set an example of reconciliation, and so allows the owners to remain – including the strapping, handsome head of the household, Stefan (Alexander Skarsgard) , who greets Rachael with the first of what will become many Significant Glances.