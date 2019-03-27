In December, prosecutors in Lehtera’s native Finland charged the hockey player with buying 6 grams of cocaine in June and July in the town of Tampere. He was one of 22 defendants in the case. The ring was accused of moving more than 1.8 kilos of cocaine in the region, according to court records. Some of the drugs were allegedly stashed in the locker room of a public sauna, the newspaper Aamulehti reported.