Former Daily News editor Zack Stalberg remembered that Mr. Nicholson was once annoyed with him over some work issue before he departed for several months. “And then I was getting on the elevator one day, and there was Nicholson with a 3½-foot machete in his hand,” Stalberg said. “And I figured, ‘F---, Nicholson has reappeared to behead me!’ He chased me down and said, ‘No, no, no, this is a present for you.’”