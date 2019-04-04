At the same time, reinforce or create a walkway to the stairs guests are supposed to use with a wide path that gets narrower at the stair to “funnel” your guests in the right direction. Consider using different pavers or material than the driveway. Edge this path with large rocks, a low fence, or small shrubs, or use a combination of all three. A wide, open gate, trellis, or charming lamppost at the start of this path will reassure your guests even during daylight hours. On the porch near the door, use a screen, a panel, or tall (5 to 6 feet tall!) potted trees or shrubs to partially block the rest of the doors from view. A bench placed perpendicular to the house on the far side of the door will also help separate the entry from the rest of the porch. And don’t forget a big doormat.