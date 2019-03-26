School District’s Four Anchor Goals

How Schools Scored on the School Progress Report

Each school is given a score based on academic achievement and progress, climate and safety, and college and career readiness. Based on the score, schools are placed into four categories.

The School District of Philadelphia scored their progress toward reaching 100 percent completion on four core goals.

ANCHOR 1

Goal: 100 percent of students will graduate ready for college or career.

2014-15 school year

2017-18 school year

Model

69%

5

12

Figure reflects the district’s four-year graduation rate. Measuring whether students are ready for college and career more difficult to measure.

Reinforce

30

54

ANCHOR 2

Goal: 100 percent of 8-year-olds will read or above grade level.

36%

Watch

89

101

ANCHOR 3

Goal: 100 percent of positions filled by great principals, teachers, and employees.

97%

Figure reflects the district’s position fill rate. Measuring whether employees are great is subjective.

ANCHOR 4

Intervene

84

41

Goal: 100 percent of funding for great schools is secured with zero deficit.

5 years straight

It is accurate to say the district has had a balanced budget for five years straight. Whether the district secured adequate funding for “great” schools is debatable.

SOURCE: School District of Philadelphia