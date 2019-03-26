How many Philadelphia 8-year-olds read at grade level? How many city students graduate from high school prepared for college and careers? Are the district’s finances in good shape? Are all school jobs filled with talented employees?
Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. measures the accomplishments of his administration by these yardsticks, the four “anchor goals” of his Action Plan 3.0. And in an update released Tuesday, he highlighted the slow, steady progress the district has made since he arrived in 2012.
“The progress that we are seeing in schools across the city is not a coincidence; it’s because of intentional planning around how we can best support our diverse school communities,” Hite said in a release.
Hite’s goals were lofty, and some are difficult to quantify. Here’s the 2019 grade for each:
- 100 percent of students will graduate, ready for college and career: 69 percent. (This measures the district’s four-year graduation rate. Whether those graduates are ready for college and career is a more subjective measure, difficult to quantify.) This is up 4 percentage points since Hite became superintendent in 2012.
- 100 percent of 8-year-olds will read on or above grade level: 36 percent. This is down nine points since Hite took over, but up 3 points since 2014-15, when the test changed considerably based on Pennsylvania Common Core Standards. Statewide, 64 percent of Pennsylvania third-graders read at or above grade level.
- 100 percent of positions filled by great principals, teachers and employees: 97 percent. (This reflects the district’s overall employee fill rate for 2018-19, but does not take into account teacher turnover, which is an acknowledged issue, or address whether those employees are effective, which is difficult to quantify.)
- 100 percent of funding for great schools is secured with zero deficit: five years straight. (The district has, after years of deficits and brutal budgets, been known for good financial stewardship under Hite and chief financial officer Uri Monson, but whether the school system has enough funding for “great schools” is debatable. Most education watchers believe the district is underfunded, and federal statistics have shown that Pennsylvania has the widest gap in the country between wealthy school districts and needy school districts like Philadelphia.)
Hite first introduced his plan in 2013, and has issued annual updates since then.
The most recent update to Hite’s plan comes on the heels of the district releasing progress reports for each of its 220 schools, plus most city charter schools. There are about 130,000 students enrolled in district schools.
Seven out of 10 district schools have improved since the district first began issuing progress reports in 2014-15. The number of low-performing schools has dropped 50 percent, to 41, from 84, and the number of high-performing schools has more than doubled, to 12, from 5.