At four in the morning one day last November, 20-year-old Haverford College student Laurel Benjamin woke up suddenly with the feeling that someone was watching her.
“My first-year was standing in my room. He’d opened my door and, like, let himself in... he told me he needed Nyquil.”
Benjamin recalls being upset — “violated,” she says — by the freshman’s entrance. “I was shocked that he just expected me to do anything, at any hour of the day.” She knew her role in dorm leadership was to provide first-year students with resources, but wasn’t there a limit?
“It made me less excited about the role,” she says now, twisting her hands in her lap. “I feel like I’ve been taken for granted.”
Benjamin works in the first-year experience program, Customs, at Haverford College. She is one of nearly 200 sophomores, juniors, and seniors who live on campus from August to May; they host hangouts, mediate roommate conflicts, ensure dorm safety, advise first-year students, and respond to hall emergencies.
This kind of residential leadership structure isn’t unique — colleges around the country provide similar dorm support. What’s distinctive about Customs is that all positions are completely unpaid. At nearby Bryn Mawr College, the stipend for on-the-hall advisors is $2,500. At Swarthmore College, in the same consortium, resident assistants are paid nearly $8,000 (the cost of housing on campus).
But at Haverford, none of the positions, regardless of hours worked, are compensated.
And for low-income students, who are already balancing full academic course loads and multiple jobs, this can be daunting. At one point in the college’s history, when the majority of Haverford attendees were of means, reliance on unpaid labor may have been sustainable. But now, student organizers are criticizing the institution’s tradition as outdated and even exploitative.
Eyasu Shumie, 19, works four jobs on campus, clocking nearly 20 hours a week, in addition to his role as a Customs Person. A first-generation college student, he doesn’t think what he’s doing is sustainable — but there aren’t many other options.
“You can’t balance working all these hours, on top of taking four courses, on top of being on committees, on top of being on students’ council,” he says. “It affects your academic success, your mental health. It’s just impossible to manage.”
In the past 10 years, Haverford’s tuition has risen from $48,975 to $70,502. The average amount of money granted to students on financial aid is $50,101, leaving those students with more than $20,000 a year to make up through scholarships, loans, savings, or work.
During that decade-long tuition hike of nearly $20,000, the college’s base pay for students with jobs on campus has remained at $9 an hour.
The math is simple: Today, many Haverford students just can’t afford to work for free.
Customs member Simon Balukonis, 22, already works 10 to 15 hours a week to cover essentials like groceries and textbooks. “There are students who have to work constantly when they should be focused on getting a degree,” he says.
He’s missed lectures and cut classes short in order to work enough hours to break even; being an unpaid residential assistant compounds the problem. “You live in the dorm, so you can’t go home and leave work. Home is work.”
In February, a group of students calling themselves the Haverford Student Workers Organizing League (SWOL) issued a statement advocating a complete boycott of the program. “We view the lack of Customs compensation as an extension of Haverford’s long history of depriving student workers of fair pay,” the statement read. “[Customs] members are pivotal in shaping the Haverford community… our continued labor is essential in the running of this college.”
A week later, nearly 150 students crowded into a town hall discussion to voice their concerns. They were met by administrators who told them they could consider restructuring Customs as a paid program — but not now, and not at the same scale. Any paid models would involve cutting the positions available, reducing the program, taking more administrative control.
“The ideal outcome of this would be that students be paid for their work,” said Michael Martinez, dean of student life. “I don’t think we’re in disagreement there. It’s just about finding a system that works.”
But students are skeptical. They feel their school — which last year reported an endowment of $519 million — can afford to compensate student labor.
“The budget is really opaque, kind of intentionally so,” says Shumie. “And Customs is an incredibly essential position. Not paying students just feels like a clear misallocation of funding.”
He, Balukonis, and other members of Haverford SWOL intend to continue engaging the administration about the issue. Meanwhile, Customs selection is taking place again this spring. One of the positions available is Laurel Benjamin’s.
A year ago, she was passionate about the program; now, when students ask her about the application process, she isn’t sure what to say.
“I think you’d be a really great CP,” she told one first-year student.
“But I wouldn’t wish that on you.”