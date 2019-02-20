“I understand how disturbing this image is to members of the Gettysburg College community, and especially those who are Jewish,” Garthwait, 58, said in the statement, distributed as part of an email sent to the college community by Gettysburg president Janet Morgan Riggs. “As a sophomore in 1980, I was not fully aware of the significance of those symbols. While this is no excuse, I am deeply embarrassed and regret participating in this event where Nazi symbols were used.”