From the great bell that once hung in the Disston Saw Works to the fashionable clothing, the iron stoves fashioned by Philadelphia’s Liberty Stove Works, the horse-drawn delivery carts for department stores and even rag pickers, Philadelphia emerges from this collection as an incredibly diverse industrial and commercial powerhouse — complicit in the slave trade through its robust textile-based manufacturing economy, quick to exploit immigrant workers, and then marketing wares to those very workers, and always, always ready to grab a bite on the run. (Little Pete’s signs, tables, and counter seats are all here.)