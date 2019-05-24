The produce at Misfits Market isn’t the only thing that’s organic. So, too, is the contagious energy that emanates from its warehouse floor when I stopped by their North Philadelphia facility for a visit. Viewed from the top of some steep metal stairs that lead to office space, the scene below is one of constant movement and sound. Workers dressed in white coveralls listen to music and lightheartedly tease each other while packing ugly but edible fruits and vegetables into boxes.