The co-owners of East Passyunk Avenue’s Le Virtù, Francis Cratil-Cretarola and Catherine Lee, have long advocated for immigrants’ rights and immigration reform, a mission borne as much out of their own family history as their relationships with their mostly Mexican staff, who are more family than employees. What little free time the couple have, they give to causes and fund-raisers — including a couple of upcoming fund-raising dinners for the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia — in hopes that the contributions they deem vital to their success will one day translate into legislation that treats immigrants more as the backbone of the country than its enemy.