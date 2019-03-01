Philly, we’ve got a mystery on our hands. And I’m betting that together we can solve it.
On Friday, Feb. 15, Joseph Kane was out to dinner with his wife and another couple at Tequilas Restaurant near 15th and Locust.
Sometime around 8:30 p.m, he left the restaurant to feed the parking meter. A few minutes ticked by and then a few more, then enough to worry everyone at the table. They called his phone, but he had left it in the restaurant.
What his wife and their friends wouldn’t know until later is that a few blocks away, on 16th and Chancellor, the 64-year-old from Jamison in Bucks County had suffered a massive heart attack.
As the elder Kane recovered, his 53-year-old brother, Matthew, started to piece together what had happened, and realized that numerous Good Samaritans had saved Joseph’s life at a time when the family was still grieving the loss of their beloved father one month earlier.
The EMTs, who Matthew Kane was able to meet and thank, filled in a couple of blanks. From what they were able to gather, several people deserved thanks: a FedEx employee who first came to his brother’s aid, and then, of all miraculous coincidences, a passing physician who administered life-saving CPR.
Matthew Kane couldn’t believe it: “It’s really a miracle.”
He wants to find the mystery doctor, whom he’d heard might be a pediatrician. Naturally, he turned to Facebook.
“This is a LONG SHOT, but I want to try and absolutely would appreciate your help in putting this social media thing to work in a positive way,” he wrote. “After speaking with the Dr. today in the hospital, it appears that this Pediatrician is most likely the reason how my brother is still with us. My entire family would obviously love to express our deepest thanks and gratitude to this man for stepping in to save our brother’s life. But how do we find him?”
The post has been shared thousands of times, but so far nothing.
Facebook friends offered Matthew Kane all kinds of ideas to track down the mystery man — calling local children’s hospitals, which he did, plastering the street with fliers, reaching out to medical associations.
In the meantime, he turned to Google Street View and noticed there’s a FedEx store near where his brother fell. He called the store and got Derrick Williams, who confirmed that he and co-worker Jasmine Murray were the ones who initially helped his brother.
Murray, who had transferred into the store a week prior, was throwing a bag of garbage into the metal dumpsters on the side of the building when she barely registered a man crossing Chancellor.
But then she heard a loud thud, and when she turned around, she saw the man lying in the middle of the street.
She ran inside to tell her co-workers. Williams, an Army veteran, rushed outside and noticed that the man was spitting up. He set him on his side while Murray ran to flag a police officer.
Cars drove by, inches from Kane. Passersby hurried past. And then as a crowd started to gather, a man seemed to come from nowhere and told Williams that they needed to turn Kane over. He checked for a pulse, and when he didn’t find one, he started to perform CPR. By the time the EMTs showed up there was a slight one.
No one got the doctor’s name, although the FedEx workers recall him saying he was a cardiologist. They didn’t see which way he walked.
“Everything happened so fast,” Murray said. FedEx workers were glad to hear from Joseph Kane’s brother. They had worried about the man who had collapsed outside their store.
As for the mystery doctor, they could only offer a few clues.
He was a tall, young-looking Asian man with a close-cropped haircut. He wore street clothes.
He was there, and then he wasn’t.
So, if you’re the physician who may have saved a man’s life the other night, or know him, a very grateful family wants nothing more than to say thank you.