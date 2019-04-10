The prospect of Boston each year is what pulls Jamie, a social worker, and her husband, a Plymouth-Whitemarsh physical education teacher, and their son through Christmas and all the other holidays. Boston is where this now-43-year-old mother went to run a month after Maddox died. It is where she ran the next year, too, during the terrorist bombings. It is where the trio journey, year after year, for the love of Maddox. There is prayer in watching Mom put one foot in front of the other, and then the other, and then the other.