The group behind the Callowhill proposal, spearheaded by current Callowhill Neighborhood Association president Sarah McEneaney, hoped the improvement district would clean up the trash in the area, add lighting to the many dark corridors under abandoned railroad trestles, and help support the creation of a Rail Park. Opponents saw that as code for gentrification; to them, the mostly white, newer entrants to the neighborhood didn’t seem to think about who might be pushed out as a result of these changes. For example, John Chin, executive director of Chinatown’s development corporation, pointed out the lack of emphasis on developing affordable housing.