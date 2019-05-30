A: It used to be freshening up an existing bathroom with new fixtures and paint was a reasonable expense for an all-new look! These days, though, it seems whenever you get someone to do something in your home, it costs a lot of money. In your case, replacing a tub/shower combo involves not just a plumber but a contractor as well. A plumber will have nothing to do with tearing out a tub, and won’t touch drywall, a paintbrush, or anything that isn’t a water pipe or is connected to one. And a contractor won’t touch a pipe. So that’s two tradespeople, plus all the appropriate permits, and coordination of those schedules along with your own.