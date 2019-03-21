Q: We live in a 1950s ranch home with two original bathrooms and one added later. Both original bathrooms have lovely original tile on the floors and partway up the walls, including a fully tiled shower that is in perfect condition. We remodeled the newer bathroom only 8 years ago, and now the tile, especially in the shower, is in such terrible condition, we already have to redo it. The corners are literally crumbling away. I thought tile was permanent. How can some bathrooms last well over 60 years and another not even 10?