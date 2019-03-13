The kindness goes both ways, Rolanda said. When the couple first met, she was caring for her father, Raymond, who was then bedridden with Alzheimer’s. “Anthony would sit with my dad so that I could run errands and do things — it was such a big burden off of me!” she said. “The week before my father passed, he needed a haircut and the barber couldn’t come. So Anthony bought clippers just for my dad and gave him a really nice haircut.”