“He always made an effort, and he always showed interest,” Melody said. “He was completely willing to drive the distance to see me, and he would show up when he said he would. I do musical theater, and he said while he didn’t know anything about it, he wanted to learn and to see me doing it.” Melody, who by day is director of a CORA preschool, invited him to the Playful Productions performance of Jesus Christ Superstar, in which she played the Maid by the Fire.