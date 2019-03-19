Ryan waited for his wedding to start with his best man and best friend since preschool, Enrico. “He told me he loved me, and he loved Meghan. He said it was the best day of my life and I should try to slow it down as much as I can,” Ryan said. “It really hit me hard.” If that wasn’t enough, the groom peaked around the ajar door into the church and saw his family and Meghan’s, and all their friends, and felt their support. Then Meghan began walking down the aisle. “As much as I wanted her to walk very quickly because I wanted to marry her, I also wanted the moment to last, not just for me, but for her, walking up with her dad.”