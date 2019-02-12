The couple wed in the church’s main chapel, but saw each other for the first time at St. David’s 300-year-old smaller church, on the same grounds. Elaine, her sister Darla, and her mom, Jan, got ready there while Shawn waited in the parking lot with his best man for the signal that she was ready to see him. When it was time, their photographer asked him to turn his back toward the room Elaine would be coming from. “I heard her walking across the old church, and he told me to turn around,” Shawn said. “For months, I had heard Elaine talk about her dress. To see her in it for the for the first time, it was such an emotional moment. She was so beautiful.”