“If you go in with the right attitude, it’s a good surprise,” said Chaykun Weaver. She started planning covert getaways in 2010. The anticipation is often as fun as the trip itself, she said. About a week before your trip, you’ll get the weather forecast at your destination, what to pack for your trip and when and where you’ll need to be. Travelers get an envelope with their travel documents and itinerary several days before leaving, but are urged not to open it until the last minute.