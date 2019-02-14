St. Joseph’s Prep boys’ basketball coach Speedy Morris earned his 700th Catholic League win Wednesday in 35-31 triumph over Archbishop Ryan in the league quarterfinals. Morris has a 700-210 record in 32 years with the Hawks and Roman Catholic. Trevor Wall led the victors with 10 points. Jacob O’Connell and Chris Arizin each added eight points for the The Prep, who will play top-seeded Roman Catholic on Friday.