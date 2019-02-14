St. Joseph’s Prep boys’ basketball coach Speedy Morris earned his 700th Catholic League win Wednesday in 35-31 triumph over Archbishop Ryan in the league quarterfinals. Morris has a 700-210 record in 32 years with the Hawks and Roman Catholic. Trevor Wall led the victors with 10 points. Jacob O’Connell and Chris Arizin each added eight points for the The Prep, who will play top-seeded Roman Catholic on Friday.
In other quarterfinals action, Tairi Ketner posted 16 points as Archbishop Carroll upended Father Judge, 53-42. Luke House contributed 14 points for the Patriots, who will travel to No. 2 seed La Salle on Friday.
***
Jack Forrest scored 17 points as Lower Merion clinched its third straight Central League title with a 63-31 win over Penncrest. Steve Payne had 10 points for the Aces.
***
Dapree Bryant tallied 22 points as Coatesville held off Unionville, 68-64, to win the Ches-Mont League title. Jhamir Brickus chipped in 21 points for the Red Raiders.
***
Taalib Holloman scored a team-high 14 points as Abington Friends defeated Friends Select, 58-53, in the PAISAA play-in round. David Jordan and Luke Russ added 12 points apiece for the Kangaroos, who will play No. 2 seed Westtown on Friday.
***
Jack Rittenneyer delivered with 22 points as Holy Ghost Prep topped Christian Academy, 62-50, in the Bicentennial League quarterfinals. Sean Sylvester chipped in 15 points for the Firebirds, who will play Lower Moreland on Thursday.
In other quarterfinals action, Darius Ellis scored 19 points as Dock Mennonite beat Delco Christian in double overtime, 73-67. Ralph Saint-Fleur contributed 16 points for the Pioneers.
***
Ali Brown, DiAndre Green, and Kygil Blount each scored 17 points as School of the Future topped Penn Treaty, 87-83, in the Public League Class 3A first round. Raymond Brown added 16 points for the Firebirds, who will play String Theory on Friday.
Bella Smuda poured in 29 points to carry Downingtown East over West Chester Rustin, 55-39, in the Ches-Mont League final. Lauren Kent contributed 15 points for the Cougars.
***
Emily McAteer recorded 25 points and 11 rebounds to lift Garnet Valley over Springfield Delco, 57-52, to win the Central League title. Brianne Borcky added 13 points, including making nine-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter.
***
Mia Kolb scored 14 points in Jenkintown’s 70-35 win over Faith Christian in the Bicentennial League quarterfinals. Molly Walsh had 13 points for the Drakes, who will host New Hope-Solebury on Thursday.
In other quarterfinals action, New Hope-Solebury defeated MaST Charter, 36-14, behind Sabrina Vlahovic’s 12 points. The Lions will travel to Jenkintown on Thursday.
Ceili Courduff paced Lower Moreland with 13 points in a 51-20 decision over Calvary Christian. The Lions will host Christian Academy on Thursday.
Grace Gormley netted 20 points to lift Christian Academy over Plumstead Christian, 32-30. The Crusaders will play Lower Moreland on Thursday.
***
Lucy and Olivia Olsen combined for 24 points as Spring-Ford won the Pioneer Athletic Conference with a 55-41 triumph over Methacton. Cassie Mart led the Rams with 14 points.
***
Jourdan Johnson finished with a game-high 21 points in Constitution’s 39-31 victory over Phila. Academy Charter in the Public League third round. Aniya Luckey contributed 11 points for the Generals, who will play Imhotep Charter on Friday.
In other third round action, Laila Hawkins recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds as Franklin Towne Charter took down Engineering and Science, 53-28. Madyson Schwartz led the Coyotes with 15 points. Franklin Towne will meet Mastery North on Friday.
Alanis Hill scored all 17 of her points in the first half to lead Audenried past GAMP, 59-26. Taliyah Rahman chipped in 14 points for the Rockets, who will take on Girls High on Friday.
Charlotte Carlies and Bene Butler combined for 25 points as Central edged Freire Charterm 45-42. The Lancers will play Palumbo on Friday.
Jaylah Robinson scored 16 points as Mastery North knocked off Paul Robeson, 53-26. The Pumas will play Franklin Towne Charter on Friday.
Nadjy Tyler scored a game-high 21 points in Imhotep Charter’s 68-44 win over Motivation. The Panthers will play Constitution on Friday.
***
Carmen Williams tallied 18 points as Penn Charter cruised past Agnes Irwin, 65-27. India Barnes had 10 points for the Quakers.