Matt Barcas’ first career varsity hit was a game-winning line drive single to center in the bottom of the seventh, leading Middle Township baseball over Lower Cape May, 3-2, on Friday. Winning pitcher Garrett DiPalantino led the inning off with a single and advanced to second on a Drew Harris sacrifice bunt. Brian Harris came in to pinch run, scoring the winning run on Barcas’ hit. The Tigers scored both of their lone runs in the first inning.

Related stories

***

Joey Steff drove in the winning runs to complete Seneca’s comeback over Camden Catholic, 8-7. The Golden Eagles drove in six runs in the fifth inning after being down 7-0, setting up for Steff’s late game heroics. Choo Choo Johnson went 2-for-4 with two doubles for Seneca.

***

Brian Furey went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help lift St. Augustine baseball over Egg Harbor Township, 9-7, on Friday. The Hermits matched the Eagles’ five runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at seven. They would add a run in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away and move to 3-0 on the season. Jack Peacock went 2-for-3 with an RBI for St. Augustine.

***

Jake King pitched five innings of one-run ball and struck out eight as Delsea beat Clayton, 15-1, for its first win of the season.

***

Cumberland fended off a late comeback by Pitman to win, 4-2. Scott Price struck out five through five innings of work for the Colts while Billy Dover provided the offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Dion D’Amico went 2-for-2 for the Panthers.

***

Atlantic County Tech tallied 16 hits in its 19-6 win against Bridgeton. Kyle Strouse led the Red Hawks with three hits and picked up the win on the mound. Aaron Ardente and Javi Vega had three RBIs each.

***

Triton defeated Salem, 21-0. Three players tallied first career varsity hits for the Mustangs.

***

Shawnee took down Cherokee, 4-0, to remain unbeaten in the Olympic Conference American Division.

***

Woodstown downed GCIT, 8-6.

***

Highland won against Kingsway, 6-3

***

Cherry Hill East baseball shut out Washington Township, 10-0.

***

Haddon Heights beat West Deptford, 8-5.

Softball

Highland scored two runs in the sixth, leading to a 4-2 win against Kingsway for the program’s first ever win against the Dragons. Sydney Arrigale and Nerina Tramp both went yard for the Tartans. Tramp pitched a complete game, giving up five hits, two earned runs and stuck out nine.

***

Lindsey Durboraw had a double, drove in two runs and pitched a one-hitter to lead Shawnee over Cherry Hill East, 12-0. Sam Volpe was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Renegades remain undefeated in the Olympic Conference American Division.

***

Paulsboro defeated LEAP Academy Charter, 4-3, in a game that saw only three total hits. The Lancers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but the Red Raiders tied things up with a two-run fourth innings and took the lead in the fifth.

***

Pennsauken beat Medford Tech, 21-5. The Indians scored 12 runs in the second and tacked on six more in the third on their way to a 17-hit afternoon. Both teams combined for 11 errors.

***

Collingswood put together 15 hits in its 15-0 rout of Haddonfield. The Panthers jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead after the first inning in the game that only went three innings.

***

Paul VI’s six-run first inning proved to be the deciding factor in its 17-11 win over Seneca. Both teams recorded 14 runs apiece. Up 9-5 late, the Eagles drove in eight runs in the seventh. Lex Lee had a three-run home run and scored four runs. Emily MacGibeny went 4-for-5 with a home run and pitcher McKendamin Champion went 3-for-4 with three runs. The Golden Eagles scored six in a last chance effort.

***

Haddon Township downed Penns Grove, 19-8.

***

Haddon Heights defeated West Deptford, 13-1.

***

Gloucester Tech defeated Pennsville, 17-8. Alexandra Lowry went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the second inning for Tech. Danielle Werts was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs for the Eagles.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Tyson Burbank led the way for Clearview in its 8-4 victory over Cherry Hill East, recording a hat trick. Conner Reagan added two goals and Riley Ferguson dished out three assists for the Pioneers.

***

Jake Angier and Kevin Albright each scored five goals as Oakcrest dominated Middle Township, 16-2. The Falcons gave up just one goal in each half.

***

Cinnaminson was able to outlast Delran in the final minutes of its 8-7 win.

***

Absegami’s 7-3 victory against Cedar Creek keeps the Braves perfect on the season at 4-0.

***

Shawnee improved to 3-0 with a 14-6 defeat of Eastern.

***

Haddon Township doubled-up Winslow Township, 14-7.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Cinnaminson defeated New Egypt, 13-5.

***

Haleigh Schafer tied an Absegami program record with nine goals in its 17-7 win over Cedar Creek.

***

Isabella Gismondi set a West Deptford school record in shutouts during the team’s 16-0 against Haddon Heights. Seven Eagles’ players had two goals.

***

Charlie Baldwin scored her 100th career goal and had four on the day in Woodstown’s 16-1 rollover of Paul VI. Daisy Baldwin had four goals as well in a game that featured eight Wolverines players score.

***

Northern Burlington had 10 players score in its 18-0 shutout of Maple Shade. The Greyhounds went into halftime with a 11-0 lead, as Lauren Liedtka led the way with four goals. Jessica Fell had two goals and three assists for Northern Burlington.

***

Camden Catholic was led by 10 scorers in its 15-1 defeat of Highland. The Irish led 11-0 at halftime, as Kate Walsh finished with a hat trick and Brynn Eilbacher tallied a goal to go along with her four assists.

***

Bobbi O’Neill and Emi Waldron combined for nine goals while Samantha Gurcsik netted three in Collingswood’s 14-5 win against Sterling. Emma Carmody had a hat trick for the Silver Knights.

***

Washington Township scored nine goals in the second half to win, 15-12, against Cherokee. The teams were tied at six at halftime.

***

Eastern blew past Clearview, 15-3.

Boys’ Volleyball

Curtis Lam filled up the stat sheet, tallying 13 digs, 12 assists and 12 service points in Pennsauken’s 2-0 sweep of Cinnaminson. The Indians were able to edge both sets out, 25-19 and 25-22. Tyler Bates had 11 kills and four digs for Pennsauken.

***

Luke Pagan tallied 44 assists , 14 digs and five aces for Souderton, who defeated Christopher Dock, 3-1. Aidan Wunderly had 17 kills and 13 digs.

***

Moorestown beat Pennsauken in straight sets.

***

Collingswood downed Burlington City in two sets.

***

Clearview improved to 4-0 with a sweep of Washington Township.