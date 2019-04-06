Matt Barcas’ first career varsity hit was a game-winning line drive single to center in the bottom of the seventh, leading Middle Township baseball over Lower Cape May, 3-2, on Friday. Winning pitcher Garrett DiPalantino led the inning off with a single and advanced to second on a Drew Harris sacrifice bunt. Brian Harris came in to pinch run, scoring the winning run on Barcas’ hit. The Tigers scored both of their lone runs in the first inning.
***
Joey Steff drove in the winning runs to complete Seneca’s comeback over Camden Catholic, 8-7. The Golden Eagles drove in six runs in the fifth inning after being down 7-0, setting up for Steff’s late game heroics. Choo Choo Johnson went 2-for-4 with two doubles for Seneca.
***
Brian Furey went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help lift St. Augustine baseball over Egg Harbor Township, 9-7, on Friday. The Hermits matched the Eagles’ five runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at seven. They would add a run in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away and move to 3-0 on the season. Jack Peacock went 2-for-3 with an RBI for St. Augustine.
***
Jake King pitched five innings of one-run ball and struck out eight as Delsea beat Clayton, 15-1, for its first win of the season.
***
Cumberland fended off a late comeback by Pitman to win, 4-2. Scott Price struck out five through five innings of work for the Colts while Billy Dover provided the offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Dion D’Amico went 2-for-2 for the Panthers.
***
Atlantic County Tech tallied 16 hits in its 19-6 win against Bridgeton. Kyle Strouse led the Red Hawks with three hits and picked up the win on the mound. Aaron Ardente and Javi Vega had three RBIs each.
***
Triton defeated Salem, 21-0. Three players tallied first career varsity hits for the Mustangs.
***
Shawnee took down Cherokee, 4-0, to remain unbeaten in the Olympic Conference American Division.
***
Woodstown downed GCIT, 8-6.
***
Highland won against Kingsway, 6-3
***
Cherry Hill East baseball shut out Washington Township, 10-0.
***
Haddon Heights beat West Deptford, 8-5.
Highland scored two runs in the sixth, leading to a 4-2 win against Kingsway for the program’s first ever win against the Dragons. Sydney Arrigale and Nerina Tramp both went yard for the Tartans. Tramp pitched a complete game, giving up five hits, two earned runs and stuck out nine.
***
Lindsey Durboraw had a double, drove in two runs and pitched a one-hitter to lead Shawnee over Cherry Hill East, 12-0. Sam Volpe was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Renegades remain undefeated in the Olympic Conference American Division.
***
Paulsboro defeated LEAP Academy Charter, 4-3, in a game that saw only three total hits. The Lancers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but the Red Raiders tied things up with a two-run fourth innings and took the lead in the fifth.
***
Pennsauken beat Medford Tech, 21-5. The Indians scored 12 runs in the second and tacked on six more in the third on their way to a 17-hit afternoon. Both teams combined for 11 errors.
***
Collingswood put together 15 hits in its 15-0 rout of Haddonfield. The Panthers jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead after the first inning in the game that only went three innings.
***
Paul VI’s six-run first inning proved to be the deciding factor in its 17-11 win over Seneca. Both teams recorded 14 runs apiece. Up 9-5 late, the Eagles drove in eight runs in the seventh. Lex Lee had a three-run home run and scored four runs. Emily MacGibeny went 4-for-5 with a home run and pitcher McKendamin Champion went 3-for-4 with three runs. The Golden Eagles scored six in a last chance effort.
***
Haddon Township downed Penns Grove, 19-8.
***
Haddon Heights defeated West Deptford, 13-1.
***
Gloucester Tech defeated Pennsville, 17-8. Alexandra Lowry went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the second inning for Tech. Danielle Werts was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs for the Eagles.
Tyson Burbank led the way for Clearview in its 8-4 victory over Cherry Hill East, recording a hat trick. Conner Reagan added two goals and Riley Ferguson dished out three assists for the Pioneers.
***
Jake Angier and Kevin Albright each scored five goals as Oakcrest dominated Middle Township, 16-2. The Falcons gave up just one goal in each half.
***
Cinnaminson was able to outlast Delran in the final minutes of its 8-7 win.
***
Absegami’s 7-3 victory against Cedar Creek keeps the Braves perfect on the season at 4-0.
***
Shawnee improved to 3-0 with a 14-6 defeat of Eastern.
***
Haddon Township doubled-up Winslow Township, 14-7.
Cinnaminson defeated New Egypt, 13-5.
***
Haleigh Schafer tied an Absegami program record with nine goals in its 17-7 win over Cedar Creek.
***
Isabella Gismondi set a West Deptford school record in shutouts during the team’s 16-0 against Haddon Heights. Seven Eagles’ players had two goals.
***
Charlie Baldwin scored her 100th career goal and had four on the day in Woodstown’s 16-1 rollover of Paul VI. Daisy Baldwin had four goals as well in a game that featured eight Wolverines players score.
***
Northern Burlington had 10 players score in its 18-0 shutout of Maple Shade. The Greyhounds went into halftime with a 11-0 lead, as Lauren Liedtka led the way with four goals. Jessica Fell had two goals and three assists for Northern Burlington.
***
Camden Catholic was led by 10 scorers in its 15-1 defeat of Highland. The Irish led 11-0 at halftime, as Kate Walsh finished with a hat trick and Brynn Eilbacher tallied a goal to go along with her four assists.
***
Bobbi O’Neill and Emi Waldron combined for nine goals while Samantha Gurcsik netted three in Collingswood’s 14-5 win against Sterling. Emma Carmody had a hat trick for the Silver Knights.
***
Washington Township scored nine goals in the second half to win, 15-12, against Cherokee. The teams were tied at six at halftime.
***
Eastern blew past Clearview, 15-3.
Curtis Lam filled up the stat sheet, tallying 13 digs, 12 assists and 12 service points in Pennsauken’s 2-0 sweep of Cinnaminson. The Indians were able to edge both sets out, 25-19 and 25-22. Tyler Bates had 11 kills and four digs for Pennsauken.
***
Luke Pagan tallied 44 assists , 14 digs and five aces for Souderton, who defeated Christopher Dock, 3-1. Aidan Wunderly had 17 kills and 13 digs.
***
Moorestown beat Pennsauken in straight sets.
***
Collingswood downed Burlington City in two sets.
***
Clearview improved to 4-0 with a sweep of Washington Township.