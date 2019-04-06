Brian Furey went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help lift St. Augustine baseball over Egg Harbor Township, 9-7, on Friday. The Hermits matched the Eagles’ five runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at seven. They would add a run in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away and move to 3-0 on the season. Jack Peacock went 2-for-3 with an RBI for St. Augustine.