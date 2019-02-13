Dahmir Bishop and Donta Scott scored 18 points apiece to help the Imhotep Charter boys’ basketball team beat Prep Charter, 75-35, in the quarterfinals of the Public League Bracket A playoffs on Tuesday.
Chereef Knox and Elijah Taylor each scored 11 points. The Panthers will take on Boys’ Latin in the semifinals.
***
Jared Corley scored 19 points in the Warriors’ 66-61 win against Olney to move on in the tournament. Johaan Vinson added 15 points.
***
Elsewhere in Bracket A play, Jihad Watson’s 19 points led Math, Civics and Sciences past Frankford, 45-38. Tvon Jones netted 10 points.
***
Dmaio Massey scored 16 points as Bartram beat Roxborough, 63-52, in the quarterfinals of the Public League Bracket B playoffs. Tyreek Nichols added 13 points. The Braves will face Mastery North in the semifinals.
***
The Pumas advanced with a 51-46 victory over Strawberry Mansion. Lakeem McAliley tallied 18 points, and Samson Nyankui and Jamir Reed scored 12 points apiece.
***
In other Bracket B action, Kyyon Gordon scored 21 points to help Simon Gratz down Martin Luther King, 50-46. Ross Carter added 12 points. The Bulldogs will play Constitution in the semifinals.
***
Jabari Merritt recorded 15 points as the Generals moved on and defeated Southern, 73-49. Quadir Miller scored 14 points and Keshaun Hammonds notched 12.
Palumbo used a 17 point fourth quarter performance to top Washington, 68-44, in the third round of the Public League playoffs. Ellie Benedict scored 21 points and Kaela Wilson notched 18.
The Griffins will play the winner of Freire Charter and Central on Friday at Kensington.
***
Monee Moore scored 15 points as Archbishop Ryan beat St. Hubert, 52-36, in the first round of the Catholic League playoffs. The Ragdolls will take on Neumann-Goretti in the next round on Thursday.