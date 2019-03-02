Before Cardinal O’Hara played Central on Friday in the District 12 Class 6A girls’ basketball championship, the Lions discussed their game plan in the corner of the gym at Simon Gratz.
O’Hara coach Chrissie Doogan challenged her team to get off to a hot start during that meeting, and the squad did just that -- and more.
The Lions jumped out to a double-digit lead after the first quarter and beat Central, 76-29, to claim the title.
“We wanted to come out and really set the tone defensively,” Doogan said. “I thought that first group responded and played the defense we were looking for.”
The Lions never trailed. They forced the Lancers to commit several turnovers early in the first quarter, which ended with O’Hara leading 21-2.
Senior guard Kerry Patterson, sophomore guard Amaris Baker and freshman guard Sydni Scott set the tone for the Lions defensively.
Patterson got things going with a steal that led to the game’s opening basket. She finished with eight points. Baker recorded a team-high 11 points, and Scott had 10.
“Our game plan was, we can either determine the game, or we let the other team. So we did that,” Baker said. “We started off quick, fast, so we can take control of the game.”
Despite the Lions holding a comfortable lead, it didn’t stop them from enforcing their will offensively and defensively, especially Baker and Scott.
At the beginning of the third quarter, Scott made a steal and Baker finished with an easy layup on the other end to give the Lions a 39-12 lead. The duo repeated that same play several times throughout the game.
Whether it was Baker or Scott snagging the rebound, they looked for each other up the floor on the outlet pass to keep building O’Hara’s lead.
Baker said the chemistry comes from playing together in youth leagues.
“I’m blessed to have both of them in our program,” Doogan said. “If they continue to improve the way they’re supposed to, we could be fun to watch for years to come.”
Sophomore forward Siobhan Boylan, junior guard Marie Kamper and freshman forward Annie Welde added eight points apiece for the Lions.
O’Hara will play the loser of Saturday’s game between Plymouth Whitemarsh and Central Bucks West in the PIAA 6A tournament next week.
“I feel like this gives us the right start,” Baker said of the win as O’Hara enters the state tourney. “We just need to build on it with the intensity and more competition to come.”
CO: 21 16 24 15 -- 76
C: 2 10 12 5 -- 29
CO: Amaris Baker 11, Sydni Scott 10, Kerry Patterson 8, Siobhan Boylan 8, Marie Kamper 8, Annie Welde 8, Samantha Randazzo 7, Maggie Doogan 6, Kaitlyn McPeak 3, Stephanie Huseby 3, Julia Stellabotte 2, Nicole Blanch 2
C: Bene Butler 13, Sierra Sosa 5, Taylor Viz 5, Alexis Lin 4, Anya Rainwater 2