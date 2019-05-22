Great Valley beat Radnor, 3-1, to win the PIAA Class 3A boys’ tennis team championship on Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club. All three of the Patriots’ wins came in singles.
Great Valley won the championship after losing in the 2017 and 2018 championships. Five Patriots— Sameer Gangoli, Ryan Hamel, Amish Saini, Marc Lussier and Warrick Parvess — made their third finals appearance.
Ches-Mont League American Division rival Unionville beat Great Valley, 3-0, in last year’s final. The Patriots beat Unionville to win the league this season, giving them a confidence boost on their state title run, coach Paul Waltz said.
“We kind of took things a step at a time, and I think when we beat Unionville during the year, we thought, ‘We’re pretty good. We think we can do this,’” Waltz said.
Gangoli earned the Patriots’ final win by beating Max Safanov, 6-3, 7-5, in the first-flight singles match. Gangoli won a third-set tiebreak in his semifinal match against Fox Chapel earlier in the day and nearly went to a third set against Safanov, but he won three straight games to close the second set.
Hamel beat Garrett Spillerman, 6-2, 6-2. He went undefeated during the state tournament.
Saini beat Alex Weiss, 6-4, 7-6 (4), in the third singles match. Saini fell behind 5-1 in the second set before coming back to win.
“We didn’t have to sweat through a third set in singles and that really made a big difference,” Waltz said.
Radnor’s Ethan Lee and Luigi Giacomucci beat Steve Coehlo and Adit Awatramani, 6-2, 6-2, in second doubles. The first doubles match between Lussier and Parvess and Radnor’s Chris Rinehart and Colton Markowitz did not finish.
“I’ve coached a long time, and we’ve been close a couple of times before and this was a great win for this team, the guys that have been there. ...It was a great team, and I’m really happy for them. They really worked hard to get here,” Waltz said.
Jack O’Reilly pitched a complete game, had nine strikouts and allowed only three hits as Episcopal Academy edged Shipley, 2-1, in the first round of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs. The Churchmen will play the Haverford School in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
In other PAISAA action, Jack Donahoe went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs to help Friends’ Central down Germantown Friends, 8-5. Justin Rubin scored two runs and Sam Berman had three RBIs. The Phoenix will face the Perkiomen School in the quarterfinals.
Elsewhere in the PAISAA bracket, Penn Charter topped Westtown, 11-3. Tommy Snipes and Sammy Siani three hits apiece. The Quakers will play Springside Chestnut Hill in the quarterfinals.
***
Morgan D’Amico went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Springfield (Montco) past Pope John Paul II, 10-1, in the first round of the District 1 Class 4A playoffs. Brian Murphy hit a home run and Sean Cornely had two RBIs. Ethan Hamilton earned the win and had seven strikeouts. The Spartans will take on Lower Moreland on Friday in the championship.
The Lions beat Pottstown, 13-12, to advance in the playoffs.
Dock Mennonite defeated Collegium Charter, 6-1, in the first round of the District 1 Class 2A playoffs thanks to four-runs in the second inning. Brody Moyer hit a double and Mason Fisher earned the win. The Pioneers will play the winner of Bristol and MaST Charter on Thursday in the championship.
***
Jacob Davis went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs as Faith Christian romped Plumstead Christian, 12-3, in the first round of the District 1 Class 1A playoffs. Peyton Curry went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Josiah Smith had a double and one RBI. Parker Curry and Jared Forscht each added one RBI. The Lions will face the winner of Delco Christian and Morrisville in the championship on Thursday.
Abby Manion had a triple, a double and two RBIs as Penn Charter beat the Hill School, 8-0, in the semifinals of the PAISAA playoffs. Maddie Solow and Abbey Quinn each hit doubles. Neilee Kosloski added two RBIs. The Quakers will face Notre Dame in the finals on Thursday.
Grace Jackson had 10 strikeouts to help the Irish edge Springside Chestnut Hill, 9-5, to advance in the playoffs.
Claire Gola had four goals and Georgie Gorelick recorded a hat trick to lead Notre Dame past Germantown Academy in the semifinals of the PAISAA playoffs. Anna Grace Coyne, Mikayla Dever and Maggie O’Brien added two goals apiece. The Irish will take on Agnes Irwin in the finals on Thursday.
The Owls moved on with a 16-7 victory over Penn Charter.
***
Julia Rigolizzo scored seven goals as Radnor defeated Downingtown East, 17-7, in the first round of the District 1 Class 3A playbacks. Cate Cox notched a hat trick and two assists, and Ellie Mueller added a hat trick. The Raiders will play the winner of Owen J. Roberts and West Chester Rustin on Thursday in the next round.
***
Bridget Finley scored three goals, including the 100th of her career, to help Villa Maria beat Bishop Shanahan, 17-10, in the semifinals of the District 1 Class 2A playoffs. Abby Walheim had six goals and one assist and Hannah Young added five goals. The Hurricanes will face Springfield (Delco) in the championship on Thursday.
Emily Stewart and Katelin Williams each had hat tricks to lift Harriton past Downingtown West, 13-12, in the semifinals of the District 1 Class 3A playoffs. Grace Dwyer, Lucy Dwyer and Allie Schwab recorded two goals apiece. The Rams will take on Conestoga in the championship on Thursday.
The Pioneers edged Garnet Valley, 13-12, to advance in the playoffs.