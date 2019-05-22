Jacob Davis went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs as Faith Christian romped Plumstead Christian, 12-3, in the first round of the District 1 Class 1A playoffs. Peyton Curry went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Josiah Smith had a double and one RBI. Parker Curry and Jared Forscht each added one RBI. The Lions will face the winner of Delco Christian and Morrisville in the championship on Thursday.