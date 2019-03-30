Trevor Rambo had a game-winning two out RBI single as the Methacton baseball team rallied past Spring-Ford, 4-3, in extra innings on Friday. Logan Rambo went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Perry Corda, Chris Douglas and Chris Smith added two hits apiece.
***
AJ Greenberg helped Bishop McDevitt end a drought. He smacked a home run and a double to lead the Lancers to their first victory in two seasons with a 12-4 win over Academy of New Church. Sean Rock, Kyle Schenk and Austin Alcorn added doubles.
***
Shemere Coulston homered to help West Philadelphia down Sankofa, 11-3. The Speedboys had 12 hits and three errors. Wayne Stewart got the win on the mound with nine strikeouts. He also whacked a double and a triple.
***
Phila. Academy Charter used two five run innings to build a lead and beat Ben Franklin, 11-1. Joe Engart and Frank Wood each hit doubles.
***
Daymond Purdy smacked a double and a triple to record four RBIs in Haverford High’s 15-0 victory over Penn Wood. Tom Mann hit a triple and had three RBIs. Adam Stuck added two RBIs.
***
Dave Anaya went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs as Boys’ Latin topped Bodine, 14-4. Robert Wharton struck out seven batters in his first varsity start.
***
Macauley Swenk knocked in three RBIs to lead Upper Perkiomen past Upper Merion, 7-4. Don States went four innings and tallied three strikeouts and two hits.
***
Jayden Kemp’s bases clearing triple in the sixth inning powered the Perkiomen School past Abington Friends, 11-0. Kemp had four RBIs and Owen Taylor added two. Manny Ariza notched five strikeouts.
***
Billy Coleman went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI to help Boyertown edge Owen J. Roberts, 4-3. Stephen Cisik recorded four stirkeouts in three innings to earn the win. Cole Hertzler and Nolan Kline added RBIs.
***
Paul Green hit a double in Franklin Learning Center’s 9-8 victory over Prep Charter.
***
Tymeeir Wheeler had 12 strikeouts as Overbrook beat School of the Future, 14-4.
Taylor Posner and Cait Coker combined for seven RBIs to lead Downingtown West past Sun Valley, 14-0. Posner hit for a double and triple to finish with four RBIs. Coker had two doubles and two triples with three RBIs.
***
Brianna Peck’s 15 strikeouts helped Spring-Ford down Methacton, 4-2. Peck held the Warriors to one hit. Ashley Della Guardia went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
***
Abby Smith smacked a double and a triple in Marple Newton’s 9-2 win over Penn Wood. Abby Layden added a triple and Rachel Cowley hit a double.
***
West Chester Rustin topped Oxford, 21-15, behind Maddy Fife’s performance at the plate. She had three doubles and one homer. Mallory Hardwick whacked two doubles.
***
Maya Segal scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a passed ball to help Upper Dublin beat Radnor, 10-6. Lauren Carboni went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Taylor Avery and Gretchen Wolpert knocked in one RBI apiece.
Nick Mormando and Johnny Scibello scored four goals apiece as Interboro defeated Upper Moreland, 13-6. Mikey Brown scored three goals and CJ Jones had two.
***
Kyle Boughner scored five goals in New Hope-Solebury’s 17-3 victory over the Perkiomen School. Tom Raupp added four goals.
***
Colin Bruestle and Dan Divita scored three goals apiece to lead Archbishop Wood past Father Judge, 14-2.
Sydney Tornetta recorded three goals and three assists to help Methacton edge Boyertown, 8-7. Mia Sheldon had a hat trick and one assist. Alexa Kratz added two goals.
***
Riley O’Malley’s six goals and four assists lifted Upper Merion past Phoenixville, 17-6. Catherine Merritt tallied five goals and two assists. Molly Weygand notched three goals and three assists.
***
Notre Dame downed Bishop Shannahan, 13-5, behind Georgie Gorelick’s four goals. Hannah Gillespie recorded a hat trick, and Mikayla had two goals and two assists.