Allen Powell tallied a game-high 22 points Wednesday as the La Salle basketball team topped William Allen, 70-53, in the PIAA Class 6A second round. Princeton recruit Konrad Kiszka added 18 points for the Explorers, who will meet Roman Catholic on Saturday in the quarterfinals in a rematch of the Catholic League title game. The Cahillites defeated the Explorers, 64-50, on Feb. 25 at The Palestra.
In other 6A action, Navy recruit Sean Yoder scored 26 points as Pennridge upset Abington, 55-51. This was the Rams’ first win over the Ghosts in four tries this season. Pennridge will play Methacton on Saturday.
Jeff Woodward scored a game-high 27 points as Methacton rolled past Boys’ Latin, 93-71. David Duda and Eric Timko contributed 26 and 23 points, respectively, for the Warriors, who will meet Pennridge on Saturday.
Jhamir Brickus poured in a game-high 31 points as Coatesville downed Butler, 77-72. Dapree Bryant had 19 points for the Red Raiders, who will play Chester on Saturday.
***
Chris Ings scored 28 points, including the game-winning bucket with 0.9 seconds left, to lift Neumann-Goretti over Wyoming Seminary, 61-59, in the PIAA Class 3A second round. The Saints outscored Wyoming Seminary 21-10 in the fourth quarter.
In other 3A action, Robert Smith scored 15 points his game-high 20 points in the first half in Bishop McDevitt’s 73-47 win over Loyalsock. Jamil Manigo chipped in 17 points for the Lancers.
Neumann-Goretti and Bishop McDevitt will play each other in Saturday’s quarterfinal round. In the only matchup of the year, the Lancers beat the Saints, 56-48, on Feb. 4.
***
Tvon Jones recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds as Math, Civics, and Sciences defeated Executive Education Charter, 68-48, in the PIAA Class 2A second round. Semaj Mills also scored 13 points and added five assists for the Mighty Elephants, who will play North Star on Saturday.
Erin Sweeney scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead Archbishop Carroll past Gettysburg, 42-31, in the PIAA Class 5A second round. Harlem Jennings also had 16 points for the Patriots, who will meet Archbishop Wood on Saturday -- a rematch of the Catholic League title game, which Carroll won, 48-42, in overtime back on Feb. 25.
In other 5A action, Paige Lauder posted 13 points, 11 rebounds, and seven blocks as Villa Maria defeated Twin Valley, 42-25. Abby Walheim paced the Hurricanes with 15 points. Villa Maria will play Southern Leigh on Saturday.
***
Maeve McCann collected 12 points and seven rebounds as Bonner-Prendergast rolled past Lake-Lehman, 54-34, in the PIAA Class 4A second round. Bridie McCann and Alexis Eagan contributed 10 points apiece for the Pandas, who will meet District 3′s Bishop McDevitt on Saturday.
In other 4A action, Kaylie Griffin’s 13 points wasn’t enough as Gwynedd Mercy fell to Bethlehem Catholic, 44-33.
***
Mia Kolb led Jenkintown with 18 points in a 60-44 victory over Sullivan County in the PIAA Class 1A second round. Carly Mulvaney and Molly Walsh each add 11 points for the Drakes, who will play Susquehanna Community on Saturday.
Springfield Montco’s Maura Fluehr finished first in the 100 yard butterfly in 55.69 seconds to win the PIAA Class 2A title at Bucknell University. Nazareth’s Madyson McSorely placed second in 56.79 seconds.