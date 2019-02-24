Freshman Jameel Brown made six three-pointers for a team-high 24 points Saturday as the Haverford School basketball team upended Westtown in overtime, 67-62, to claim the school’s first Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title. La Salle recruit Christian Ray and St. Joseph’s recruit Jameer Nelson each added 17 points apiece for the Fords, who finished the season 28-0.
***
Manny Clark scored a game-high 25 points as No. 10 seed Pottsgrove upset No. 2 seed Holy Ghost Prep, 53-50, in the District 1 Class 5A quarterfinals. Khaliym Smith added 14 points for the Falcons, who will play Sun Valley on Wednesday.
In other quarterfinals action, Vinny DeAngelo poured in 34 points to carry No. 6 seed Sun Valley past No. 3 seed Unionville, 60-46. Isaac Kennow had 11 points for the Vanguards, who will host Pottsgrove on Wednesday.
Malcolm Williams scored a game-high 27 points to lead Penncrest over West Chester Rustin in overtime, 58-49. The Lions will play top-seeded West Chester East on Wednesday.
***
Aquil Stewart collected 26 points and five assists as Girard College beat Faith Christian, 58-41, to win the District 1 Class 1A final. Samir Logan contributed 13 points for the Cavaliers. Both teams have qualified for states.
***
Jacob Bronkema went 10-for-10 from the floor for 20 points as Delco Christian knocked off Church Farm, 54-52, to win the District 1 Class 2A final. Obinna Nwobodo chipped in 15 points and five rebounds for the Knights.
Becca Booth scored 15 points in Germantown Academy’s 58-43 triumph over Shipley to win the PAISAA title. Rachel Balzer added 13 points for the Patriots, who finished 30-1 on the season. Germantown Academy’s only loss came against No. 2 nationally-ranked Miami Country Day School on Jan. 18.
***
Madi McKee recorded a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds as top-seeded Garnet Valley defeated Downingtown East, 57-546, in the District 1 Class 6A quarterfinals. Emily McAteer also had 15 points while Morgan Falcone paced the Jaguars with 16 points. Garnet Valley will play Spring-Ford on Wednesday.
In other 6A action, Cassie Marte’s three-pointer represented the only field goal in overtime as Spring-Ford edged Upper Dublin, 41-39. Marte led the Rams with 12 points while Olivia Olsen added 11 points. Spring-Ford will meet Garnet Valley on Wednesday.
Brooke Mullin tallied 21 points in Neshaminy’s 58-54 triumph over Council Rock North. Allison Harvey chipped in 17 points for the Redskins, who will play Abington on Wednesday.
***
Kaylie Griffin scored 14 points as Gwynedd-Mercy clinched its second straight District 1 Class 4A title with a 46-33 victory over Lower Moreland. The Monarchs outscored the Lions, 29-12, in the second half. Bianca Coleman added 13 points for Gwynedd.
***
Nicole Timko finished with 24 points as Methacton held off Central Bucks East, 61-55, in the District 1 Class 6A playbacks. Sydney Tornetta contributed 13 points for the Warriors, who will host Plymouth on Wednesday.
In other 6A playbacks action, Mary Miller’s 18 points and Ava Sciolla’s 17 points lifted Pennsbury over Pennridge, 54-36. The Falcons will take on Central Bucks West on Wednesday.
Anna McTamney made driving layup at the buzzer to lead Plymouth Whitemarsh over Haverford High, 30-28. McTamney finished with 11 points for the Colonials, who will play Mathacton on Wednesday.