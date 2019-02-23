Jaye Haynes scored 16 points, including the go-ahead bucket with less than 10 seconds left in the contest, to help the Germantown Academy girls’ basketball team beat Abington Friends, 56-55, in the semifinals of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs on Friday.
The Patriots will play Shipley in the championship at Jefferson University on Saturday.
The Gators downed Penn Charter, 60-43, to advance to the finals.
***
Grace Niekelski drained four three-pointers to record 21 points to lead Mount St. Joseph past Radnor, 51-47, the second round of the District 1 Class 5A playoffs.
The Magic will take on Springfield (Delco) in the semifinals on Tuesday at Harriton High School.
***
In other District 1 Class 5A action, Erin Thompson scored 11 points as West Chester Henderson defeated Pope John Paul II, 29-27.
The Warriors will face Villa Maria in the semifinals next week.
Christian Ray scored 28 points and Jameer Nelson Jr. added 20 as the Haverford School beat Phelps, 84-58, in the semifinals of the PAISAA playoffs.
The Fords will play Westtown in the championship on Saturday at Jefferson University.
***
Jalen Gaffney scored 20 points and Noah Collier tallied 15 to lift Westtown past the Hill School, 49-45.
***
Jhamir Brickus scored 28 points in Coatesville’s 76-70 victory over Methacton in the quarterfinals of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs. Dapree Bryant added 19 points.
The Red Raiders will face Lower Merion next week in the semifinals at Temple University.
***
The Aces topped Chester, 67-59, to advance to the next round.
***
In other District 1 6A action, Eric Dixon scored 17 points as Abington beat Perkiomen Valley, 53-37. Lucas Monroe had 10 points. The Ghosts will take on Pennridge in the semifinals next week.
The Rams advanced with a 51-34 victory over Norristown.
***
Andrew King’s 27 points led Downingtown East past Central Bucks South, 61-50, in the first round of the District 1 Class 6A playbacks.
The Cougars will play Conestoga in the semifinals next week.
***
Elsewhere in the playback bracket, Noah Baker notched 26 points to help Spring-Ford edge Central Bucks West, 59-57. The Rams will take on Cheltenham in the next round.