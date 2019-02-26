The dynamic duo of seniors Allison Harvey and Brooke Mullin fueled the Neshaminy girls’ basketball team to a 12-0 regular-season record in the Suburban One League and a 6 p.m. date with Abington on Wednesday in the District 1 Class 6A semifinals. But the pair weren’t always close teammates.
Harvey, a 5-foot-9 swing player who went to Poquessing Middle School, and Mullin, a 5-11 swing player and a Maple Point Middle School product, first met in seventh grade as opponents.
“She has always been a great player. We always pushed each other,” said Harvey on her middle-school matchups with Mullin. “It’s a lot better to play with her as a teammate than to play against her.”
Once the girls joined forces on the high school team, there weren’t any hard feelings, and they wasted no time in making an impact.
“They clicked pretty much right away,” said head coach Joe Lally. “They both competed really hard because they wanted to play right away, and they did.”
The girls’ time at Neshaminy has been successful from the team perspective. They had PIAA Class 6A Elite Eight appearances in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons and were undefeated in the Suburban One League this season. Individually, each eclipsed 1,000 points during their careers.
“They put the school on the map,” said Lally. “People now look at Neshaminy as not just a girls’ soccer school but a basketball school.”
Mullin, the niece of basketball hall of famer Chris Mullin, was first to score 1,000 points, and she did it in a 72-31 victory at Villa Joseph Marie on Jan. 4. She entered the game needing 14 points to hit the mark and wasn’t expecting to get there.
“I wanted to get [her 1,000th point] at home, but I was having a good game," said Mullin, who averages 14.8 points per game. "I knew I had two points left. It was nerve-racking, but I got it done.”
Harvey, who averages 9.1 points per game, knew going into her game that all she needed was one of her trademark three-pointers to join the 1,000-point club. But she battled some nerves early on in the game that also resulted in a 40-point win for Neshaminy, 67-27, at William Tennent on Jan. 8.
“It took three or four shots before I made it,” said Harvey. “I always expect all of my shots to go in, so I was waiting for one to go.”
Although Neshaminy prepares for one final run at the state title with the pair, it isn’t the end of their basketball careers. Mullin will play at Bucknell next season, while Harvey will join the Delaware Valley team.
“I think they’re both going to be very successful,” said Lally. “Obviously, two different programs, but they’re team players and have great work ethic.”