Harriton High senior Jack Kochanowicz has pitched before hundreds of MLB scouts this spring. He and his family have had home visits with 27 MLB teams. Former Phillies general manager Pat Gillick, now a senior adviser for the team, has scouted one of his games.
Kochanowicz even got to pitch at Fenway Park, among the many high-caliber events he participated in around the country.
It has been whirlwind tour for the 18-year-old, hard-throwing right-hander, who is expected to be a second- or third-round pick when the three-day MLB first-year player draft takes place Monday through Wednesday.
If the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Kochanowicz is stressed out from all the pressure, he sure hasn’t shown it.
“There is no pressure,” Kochanowicz said earlier this week at Harriton. “Either way, it is a win-win situation. Whatever happens happens, and it will all work out.”
MLB.com ranks him as the 75th top prospect. That would make him a competitive-balance pick after the second round. He also has a scholarship to Virginia.
So, he either will sign for a good bonus or attend a strong academic university and compete in the competitive Atlantic Coast Conference.
Not bad options, especially considering the bonus money that is at stake. MLB slots suggested bonuses for the first 10 rounds of the draft. Teams can go above or below those figures to sign players, but to show how much is at stake, the 75th pick has a slotted bonus of $831,100, according to Fangraphs.com.
Even with all these potential dollar signs, Kochanowicz has kept his cool throughout the process.
“He is easy breezy,” said his mother, Colleen.
Kochanowicz understands the economics of the game, even at 18. He is being advised by MVP Sport Group, which represents, among others, Albert Pujols, Joey Votto and Josh Donaldson. (Under NCAA bylaws, a high school player drafted by an MLB team may retain an agent or attorney during contract negotiations. If the player doesn’t sign with the MLB team, the representation with the agent or attorney must be terminated before he enrolls as a full-time college student.)
MLB teams want to know what type of bonus it would take for draft-eligible players to sign. These next few days, those numbers will be relayed to the teams.
During the fall, 27 MLB teams, including the Phillies, had a home visit with the Kochanowicz family. At these gatherings, the teams try to get to know the player off the field, know the family and establish a relationship. Scouting a player includes much more than just reading radar-gun figures, although Kochanowicz has lit up the guns. He said he touched 96 mph recently.
Kochanowicz, who committed to Virginia the summer before his sophomore year, has played in all the major national tournaments, seen by hundreds of scouts.
His best memory was last summer when he pitched in what was called the Rivalry Classic at Boston’s famed Fenway Park.
“He put on a Yankees uniform and got to be the starting pitcher at Fenway Park,” his father, Keith, said, still in awe of the situation.
Even Jack Kochanowicz, who has pitched in quality tournaments all round the country, was impressed.
“You don’t realize how cool it is to pitch in Fenway Park,” he said.
What wasn’t so cool was facing Kochanowicz this spring. His season with Harriton has ended, and while MLB teams don’t put a lot of stock into statistics, these are still worth a look. He went 6-0 and, in 45 innings, allowed two earned runs for a 0.31 ERA. He had 79 strikeouts, allowing 10 walks and 11 hits.
“As good a player as he has been, he is a better person,” Harriton coach Scott Kurzinski said.
One scout, who requested anonymity, said there is a lot to like about Kochanowicz.
“I like his size and he pitched at 90-92, and while his breaking ball needs development, it has the makings of a plus breaking ball,” the scout said. “He is a typical Northeast arm, with a good fastball; he has a breaking ball that will get better; and I think has plenty of upside.”
Kochanowicz acknowledges he will be glad when the draft is over and he’ll have a better idea about his next destination.
“Ever since I have been a youngster, it has always been a dream of mine to play in the major leagues,” he said. “It is not that I expected this to happen, but it is what I have been working for.”