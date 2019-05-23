Bryce Reece recorded five goals and one assist to help the Lenape boys’ lacrosse team edge Cherokee, 11-10, in the semifinals of the South Group 4 playoffs on Wednesday. Mason Bregman had one goal and four assists and Luke Cole notched a hat trick. The Indians will take on Montgomery in the finals on Saturday.
***
Shane Knobloch’s five goals led Moorestown past Clearview, 17-3, in the semifinals of the South Group 3 playoffs. Ben Cantwell had a hat trick, Jack Stewart and Conor McDonough added two goals apiece. The Quakers will face Shawnee in the championship on Saturday.
The Renegades advanced with a 7-6 win over Ocean City. Chris Lyons scored two goals and had one assist. David Giordano and Gavyn Willson each tallied two goals.
Colby Garrison and Brian Gallagher each hit doubles to lead West Deptford past Barnegat, 3-1, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 2 playoffs. Gabe Finocchi went 1-for-3 with one RBI and RJ Mason added two hits and one RBI. The Eagles will play the winner of Delran and Cedar Creek in the semifinals on Tuesday.
***
Alejandro Rosado had a double, two RBIs and seven strikeouts to earn the win as Pleasantville topped Atlantic County Tech, 7-2. Carlos Marte hit a double and had one RBI.
***
Highland edged King’s Christian, 6-3, behind RBIs from Adam Aquilino and Bill Richards-Jackson. Tyler Mulligan, Brian Cooey and Aquilino had two hits apiece. Mark Cotton hit a double and got the win on the mound.
***
Will Long pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts to help Wildwood beat Bridgeton, 13-3. He also had one hit and two RBIs. Ethan Burke hit a triple and had two RBIs and Isael Morales went 1-for-3 with a one run and two RBIs.
Amelia Sternchos hit a triple, a double and three RBIs as Doane Academy defeated Calvary Christian, 12-0, in the quarterfinals of the Non-Public B playoffs. Cierra Yackel earned the win and had 10 strikeouts. Gwen Wells had one RBI and Asha Bhuiyan hit one double and had two RBIs. The Spartans will face the winner of Wildwood Catholic and Holy Cross on Tuesday in the semifinals.
***
Madison Gugel had a triple and a double in Paulsboro’s 17-7 victory over Haddon Township. Kierstyn Marshall hit two doubles.
Mainland junior Kylee Watson announced on Twitter that she verbally committed to the University of Oregon. ESPN has the the four-star recruit ranked as the 18th best player in the 2020 class.
Watson helped the Mustangs win their first South Group 3 championship in school history last season. She averaged 20 points per game for the second straight year.