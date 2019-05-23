Amelia Sternchos hit a triple, a double and three RBIs as Doane Academy defeated Calvary Christian, 12-0, in the quarterfinals of the Non-Public B playoffs. Cierra Yackel earned the win and had 10 strikeouts. Gwen Wells had one RBI and Asha Bhuiyan hit one double and had two RBIs. The Spartans will face the winner of Wildwood Catholic and Holy Cross on Tuesday in the semifinals.