Nisea Burrell scored 19 points to help the Westampton Tech girls’ basketball team beat Colts Neck, 55-44, to win its first Central Group 3 final in program history on Monday. Lillian Gyamfi netted 18 points.
***
Kylee Watson’s 15 points led Mainland past Ocean City, 41-27, to win its first South Group 4 championship since 1999.
Clauda Mairone scored nine points and Kaitlyn Boggs and Camryn Dirkes added seven points apiece.
***
Azana Baines and Jada Williams each recorded double-doubles as Gloucester Catholic topped Rutgers Prep, 54-47, in overtime in the Non-Public B semifinals.
Baines scored 23 points and corralled 11 rebounds and Williams notched 12 points and 11 boards. The Rams will face Trenton Catholic in the finals on Wednesday.
Trenton Catholic advanced with an 84-43 victory over Wildwood Catholic. Marianna Papazoglou tallied 23 points for the Crusaders in the loss.
***
Madison Bradley’s 24 points helped Haddon Township down Wildwood, 45-39, in the South Group 1 final. Sydney Farnham added 11 points.
Maddie McCracken scored 22 points for the Warriors and eclipsed the career 2,000 point-mark in the loss.