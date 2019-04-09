McKendamin Champion pitched a one-hit complete game and struck out eight in Paul VI’s 2-0 victory against Washington Township. The Eagles drove in their two runs in the second inning, as Jordan Mader and Lilly St. Jean both had doubles.
***
Mercedes Rivera was a home run away from a cycle against Cumberland, going 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs in Wildwood Catholic’s 11-1 win. Emily Cimino pitched seven innings of one-run ball for the Crusaders, striking out 10.
***
Lindsey Acker went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, leading Deptford over Clearview, 6-4. The Pioneers used a four-run third inning to take a 4-1 lead, but the Spartans reclaimed the lead with four runs of their own in the bottom half. Jania Long went the distance, allowing five hits while going 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and RBI.
***
Bridgette Gilliano and Reyna Torres combined for a 5-for-5 outing with two RBIs and three runs during Buena’s 23-0 romp against Pleasantville. Gabby D’Ottavio pitched a perfect game in a contest that only saw three innings.
***
Williamstown scored seven runs in the fourth to break a 2-2 tie and ended up beating Atlantic County Tech, 12-4. McKenzie Melvin had a double and a triple for the Braves. Bayani Orr tallied a double and a home run for Williamstown.
***
Maple Shade scored 10 runs in the second inning on the way to a 24-3 rout of Trenton Catholic in a game that went four innings.
***
Rachel Kubrak and Isabella Sylvester both went yard for Cherry Hill West, who downed Shawnee, 6-2. The Lions broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning and added three more runs throughout the next two innings.
***
Emily Spencer stuck out 11 and went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to power Seneca past Burlington Township, 5-1.
***
Gloucester shutout Pennsville, 10-0, as Vanesa Pino picked up the win. The Lions outhit the Eagles, 13-4. Pennsville committed six errors.
**
St. Joseph (Hamm.) scored five in the first and six in the fourth to beat Holy Spirit, 12-2, in five innings.
***
Haddon Heights used a four-run second inning to defeat Sterling, 5-1.
Jack Green’s two-run home run gave Haddon Township some insurance in the sixth inning of its 6-1 win over Pitman. The Hawks scored three runs off of four hits in the top of the first and only gave up one run off an infield error in the third. Brody DeCastro threw a complete game and struck out five. Nick Squazzo went 3-for-4 and scored three runs.
***
Ellis Schwartz stole three bases and scored three runs in Cherry Hill East’s 10-5 win against Paul VI as the Cougars moved to 4-0 on the season. Evan Gelman had two RBI singles and Sean McKenna chipped in with a triple and two runs.
***
Nate Liedtka drove in a pair of runs on 2-of-3 hitting to lead Shawnee to a 5-1 victory against Seneca. Joe Dalsey had two RBIs for the Renegades.
***
Penns Grove put up a 12-run second inning to beat Wildwood, 14-0, in three innings. The Red Devils notched 10 hits, while the Warriors committed six errors.
***
Haddon Heights beat Sterling, 7-0. John DiCostanzo picked up the win and held the Silver Knights without a hit.
***
Pennsauken blanked Camden Catholic, 8-0. Robert Barrientos was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while teammate Josh Melilli drove in two runs.
***
Zachariah Bhuiyan and Shawn Congelton combined for 13 strikeouts in Doane Academy’s 10-0 win against Willingboro.
***
Pennsville edged out Gloucester, 3-1. Cody Durham had a double and was the winning pitcher for the Eagles.
***
Oakcrest jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in its 9-0 win over Middle Township.
***
GCIT and Kingsway combined for seven runs in the first inning, but the Cheetahs’ three-run third inning proved to be the difference maker, as they came out on top, 7-3.
Brynn Eilbacher put six in the back of the net, while both Devin Rybacki and Kate Walsh tallied five goals apiece in Camden Catholic’s 19-5 win against Kingsway. The Irish outscored the Dragons 10-1 in the second half.
***
Julia Cutler scored seven goals to lead Cherry Hill East to a 14-7 victory over Pennsauken. Sydney Cicha had four goals for the Cougars, while Ruby Anyanwu and Kayla Fisher combined for all seven of the Indians’ scores.
***
Seneca got out to a 12-1 halftime lead in its 19-2 rout of Paul VI. Seven players scored for the Golden Eagles, highlighted by Caddisy Spilis’ five goals and Devon Webb’s four.
***
Winslow Township did just enough to slip past Haddon Heights, 8-7. The Eagles went into halftime up 6-3. Saylor Allen and Margaret Campbel scored four and three goals for the Garnets.
***
Three players tallied hat tricks for Washington Township, who topped Williamstown, 14-4. Rachel Lee, Erin Renshaw and Hannah Schrader all had three goals.
Chris Lyons’ five goals led the way for Shawnee in its 11-9 win versus Cherokee. David Giordano netted three in the win. Shawnee’s 5-2 third quarter was the difference maker.
***
Jake Angier’s four goals helped Oakcrest fend off Holy Spirit, 12-10. Sam Phillips and Eric Roman both notched hat tricks for the Spartans, who fell behind, 7-4, at halftime.
***
Zach Artur had a game-high seven goals as Cinnaminson doubled-up Rancocas Valley, 14-7. Cole Wojtkowski netted four goals, while Aidan Lash had three for the Red Devils.
***
Kingsway outscored Seneca 6-1 in the third quarter and were able to hold off the Golden Eagles in the fourth to win 15-12. Gio Marino had four goals for Kingsway, while Stephen McLaughlin, Nick Brennan and Ricky Curiale had three each. Luke Walker had a game-high five goals for Seneca.