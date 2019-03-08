It was Akhil Giri’s favorite place.
It also was his favorite time.
Behind the three-point line with the clock winding down -- that’s when the Moorestown senior guard seems to be at his best as a shooter.
Giri made five three-pointers, including two in the final seconds of a quarter, and Nick Cartwright-Atkins added 23 points as Moorestown cruised past Wall, 64-44, in the Group 3 state semifinals Thursday night at Brick Memorial High School.
“It’s a dream come true,” Giri said as Moorestown advanced to the state final for the first time since 1960.
Moorestown (26-5) will face North Jersey champion Ramapo (27-3) for the Group 3 state title Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Rutgers Athletic Center.
Ramapo beat Colonia, 35-32, in the other state semifinal.
Moorestown last won a state title in 1959, when a team that featured the late Ed Douglas as well as future NFL Hall of Famer Dave Robinson completed back-to-back perfect seasons.
“Our thing all year was ‘Take it the RAC,’” Cartwright-Atkins said.
Giri and Cartwright-Atkins, a future college golfer and a future college football player, were Mr. Outside and Mr. Inside for the Quakers before a spirited crowd of black-and-gold-clad Moorestown fans.
Giri rarely shoots from inside the arc. He has 73 field goals this season, including 54 three-pointers. He was 5-for-7 from three-point range against Wall, connecting from distance with 0:03 left in the first quarter and with 0:02 left in the third quarter.
His basket at the end of the third capped a 24-8 surge by the Quakers that turned a 26-24 halftime deficit into a 48-34 lead.
“Ever since I played travel and my dad was the coach, it was my job to make a three at the end of the quarter,” said Giri, who finished with 17 points.
Said Cartwright-Atkins: “He’s clutch.”
Giri’s outside shooting was contagious. The Quakers made 10 three-pointers, with Vinnie Caprarola and Jagger Zrada both draining a pair.
“When I make a three, it energizes my team,” Giri said.
The Quakers’ ability to shoot from distance opened up the paint for Cartwright-Atkins, who generated 10 rebounds and also lifted a pair of steals.
“He’s a freak athlete,” Giri said of the 6-foot-1 Cartwright-Atkins. “What he’s capable of at his size is unbelievable.”
Wall (21-9), the Central Jersey champion, stymied Moorestown’s offense with a 3-2 zone in the first half, building a two-point lead.
The Quakers seized command in the third quarter, running Zrada along the baseline and freeing Cartwright-Atkins to roam in the paint. The result was a flurry of three-pointers, plus some strong inside work by Cartwright-Atkins and junior forward Kevin Muhic (six points, six rebounds).
“It’s a coach’s dream,” Moorestown coach Shawn Anstey said of making the state final.
The victory was the Quakers’ 13th in a row and moved them to the brink of becoming the first Moorestown team to capture a state title in 60 years.
“That was before my dad was even born,” Cartwright-Atkins said.
Wall 8 18 8 10 – 44
Moorestown 14 10 24 16 – 64
W: Colin Ackerman 14, Quinn Calabrese 5, Mike Caputo 2, Trey Dombroski 4, Pat Lacey 15, Logan Peters 2, Bick Delacruz 2.
M: Nick Cartwright-Atkins 23, Vinnie Caprarola 7, Kevin Muhic 6, Jagger Zrada 6, Akhil Giri 17, Evan Francisco 2, Mark Takla 3.